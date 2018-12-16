Rantanen uncorked two power-play goals and an assist in Saturday, with the Avalanche defeating the Stars at home, 6-4.

The video game stats refuse to cease for the Rantanen, and you'd have to index to Jaromir Jagr's 1995-96 campaign with the Penguins to see the last time an NHL player scored at least 136 points over a single season. Rantanen is on pace to meet that mark, though he'd actually need 149 combined goals and assists to tie Jagr for 17th place in the record books. Either way, the Finnish phenom is setting an offensive standard that will be nearly impossible for most wingers to meet in the modern era.