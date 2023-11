Wood logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Wood snapped a seven-game point drought with the assist, which was his first point since his goal on Opening Night. The 28-year-old winger has mainly played in a bottom-six role through nine contests, picking up two points, 15 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating. Wednesday was just the second time this season he's failed to record a hit.