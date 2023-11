Wood scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Wood sparked the comeback, tallying the Avalanche's first of six unanswered goals. The 28-year-old winger has four points over his last six outings, solid work from a third-line role. He's up to three goals, three helpers, 32 shots on net, 24 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.