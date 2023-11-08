Wood scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Wood made some noise against his former team. He helped out on Ross Colton's goal early in the second period before scoring his shortie midway through the same frame. The two-point effort doubled his point total for the season -- Wood has two goals, two helpers, 20 shots on net, 20 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 11 contests. His tally Tuesday was the first shorthanded point of his career, as he didn't see much time a man down while with New Jersey over the last eight seasons.