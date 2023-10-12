Wood scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Wood was able to celebrate his debut for the Avalanche with a late goal. The 28-year-old winger has potted at least 10 goals in five of his last six seasons, the lone exception being 2021-22 when he missed all but three games due to injury. Wood signed a six-year deal with the Avalanche in the summer, and he's expected to be a regular part of the bottom six with limited power-play opportunities in 2023-24.