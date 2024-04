Wood scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Wood has a goal and two assists over three contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The goal was his first since Feb. 13. The 28-year-old winger was right in line with his career norms this season, earning 26 points, 167 shots on net and 107 hits over 74 appearances in a middle-six role. Wood should offer physicality and a little depth scoring during the postseason.