Wood scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Wood's first-period tally stretched the Avalanche's lead to 3-0 and was ultimately the game-winning goal. The winger is showing a little more life on offense with a goal in two of the last three contests. He's at six tallies, five assists, 63 shots on net, 28 PIM, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating through 31 outings overall. Wood is unlikely to see much more than a middle-six role this season, and his offense isn't at a level to be useful in most fantasy formats.