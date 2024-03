Wood notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wood has two helpers over his last four games, but that's after a 10-game slump from Feb. 20 to March 12. The winger has seen his ice time plunge since the trade deadline -- the Avalanche's trade for Yakov Trenin bumped Wood down to the fourth line. Wood has 23 points, 147 shots on net, 97 hits, 73 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 65 appearances.