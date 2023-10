Wood had two shots on net, one hit and two penalty minutes over 12:44 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Wood nearly had a goal in the second period after a pretty feed from Jonathan Drouin, but the play was ruled offside after review. It was just the second shift he played with Drouin, who was dropped from the top line and replaced Tomas Tatar on Colorado's third line. A skilled playmaker like Drouin could lift that unit's scoring, if he remains with Wood and Ross Colton.