Wood had an assist, one shot on net and four penalty minutes over 13:20 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Wood had the primary helper on Ross Colton's first period tally that put the Avalanche on the board first. The assist was his third point in the last three games, and the second-line winger is up to 21 points through 51 games. The four PIM raised his season total to a team-high 65.