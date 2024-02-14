Wood had a goal, an assist and three shots on net over 13:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

A newly reconstituted second line of Wood, Artturi Lehkonen and Ross Colton combined for Colorado's first tally at the 2:46 mark of the first period. Wood had the primary assist on a Colton goal, then scored one of his own later into an empty net to put the final touches on a win that snapped the Avalanche's four-game losing streak. The marker was the ninth for Wood, who snapped a seven-game drought without a goal.