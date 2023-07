Wood signed a six-year, $15 million contract with Colorado on Saturday, per Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater.

Wood had 13 goals, 27 points, 76 PIM and 100 hits in 76 contests with New Jersey last season. He's spent his career serving primarily as a bottom-six forward, which makes the length of this contract somewhat unusual, but Wood is 27 years old, so there's a fair chance he'll remain effective throughout the life of this deal.