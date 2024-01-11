Wood (illness) won't travel with the Avalanche for Saturday's game in Toronto, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

The contest versus the Maple Leafs is the first part of a five-game road trip for Colorado. The hope is Wood will be able to meet up with the Avalanche at some point during the trip. The 28-year-old has six goals, 12 points, 57 PIM, 44 hits and 16 blocks in 39 appearances this season. Wood has missed three straight outings because of the injury, and the Avalanche have been dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Kurtis MacDermid being the extra blueliner.