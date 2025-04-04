Wood scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

While Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is back in the lineup, Wood has a chance to fill in while Jonathan Drouin (lower body) and Martin Necas (undisclosed) are ailing. The Avalanche have clinched a playoff spot and are likely to end up the No. 3 seed in the Central Division, so they are unlikely to rush any players back down the stretch. Wood will likely see bottom-six minutes for a while after snapping his six-game slump, which also included 10 healthy scratches. He's at six point, 54 shots, 44 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances.