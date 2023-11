Wood notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Wood set up Riley Tufte's third-period marker, which was the game-winning goal. With a point in three of his last four outings, Wood is getting a little more influential on offense, bolstering the Avalanche's depth scoring. The veteran winger is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 26 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances.