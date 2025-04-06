Wood scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Wood has three points over the last two contests. He's making the most of a chance to play while Martin Necas (upper body) and Jonathan Drouin (lower body) are sidelined. The 29-year-old Wood is up to seven points, 56 shots on net, 47 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 34 appearances. Once the Avalanche are closer to full health, Wood could slip to a bottom-six role or end up as a healthy scratch, though his heavy playing style could be beneficial in the playoffs.