Wood logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Wood set up the second of Logan O'Connor's two goals in the first period. With two goals and four assists over five games since he returned from an illness, Wood has handled his newfound second-line role quite well. The winger is up to 18 points, 91 shots on net, 49 hits, 59 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances. The 28-year-old isn't the most consistent scorer, but he could provide value in deeper fantasy formats.