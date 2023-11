Wood recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Wood snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on a Ross Colton goal in the third period. In that span, Wood posted six shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The 28-year-old winger has been a solid middle-six addition this season with five points,29 shots, 23 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances.