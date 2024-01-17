Wood scored a goal on three shots and had an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators. He also blocked two shots and had one hit over 15:30 of ice time.

Wood, who returned from an illness that forced him to miss five games, scored early in the third period to make it a 4-4 game. He accepted Logan O'Connor's pass, moved around Vladimir Tarasenko, then went backhand-forehand. The third-line forward later returned the favor and, from his knees, assisted on O'Connor's tally to make it 6-4. Colorado has relied on its stars all season, but they got relief Tuesday when all four lines scored. The Avs will look to Wood for more offense after Valeri Nichushkin (personal) was added to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this week.