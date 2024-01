Wood scored a goal on four shots, blocked a shot and delivered three hits over 15:55 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

Wood's even-strength goal came seconds after Colorado's first power play ended. He picked up a rebound off the boards and banged away at the puck before lifting it over Jeremy Swayman. It was the second consecutive game with a tally for Wood, who moved into a top-six role with Artturi Lehkonen (neck) and Valeri Nichushkin (personal) unavailable.