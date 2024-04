Wood provided a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Wood has scored in each of the first two contests this postseason, and he has a four-game point streak dating back to April 14. The 28-year-old winger has added five shots on net and six hits against the Jets during this first-round series. Wood remains in a third-line role, but he's been a solid source of secondary scoring and grit so far.