Wood logged an assist and two shots on net over 15:31 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.

It's not often Wood is on the ice with top-line center Nathan MacKinnon, but that's what happened in the first period. As Wood's shift was coming to an end, he skated into the Stars' zone and found Nathan MacKinnon, who went backhand through the five hole of Scott Wedgewood. The helper snapped Wood's seven-game point drought. He has six goals, six assists, 80 shots, 44 hits, 16 blocks and 57 PIM through 39 contests.