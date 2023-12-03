Wood notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Wood has two goals and three assists over his last nine contests. The 28-year-old winger has brought solid energy to the Avalanche's third line while averaging 12:24 of ice time per game. He's up to nine points with 44 shots on net, 29 hits and 20 PIM through 23 outings this season. Wood's physical play could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, but his offense isn't strong enough for widespread interest.