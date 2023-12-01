Wood scored a goal on three shots, adding one hit and one blocked shot over 15:23 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Wood raced into the corner for a loose puck then, realizing no Arizona defender was going after him, moved directly to the front of the net and beat Connor Ingram on the far side for this fourth goal of the season. The tally snapped a five-game drought. Wood maintains a spot on the third line and has eight points, 41 shots on goal, 28 hits, nine blocked shots and 20 PIM through 22 games.