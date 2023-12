Wood scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Wood's goal on a breakaway gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead in the first period. The 28-year-old had gone five games without a point heading into Wednesday. While his offense hasn't been all that consistent, he's held down a steady third-line role. Wood has five goals, 10 points, 59 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 29 appearances.