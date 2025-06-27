Wood has been traded, along with Charlie Coyle, from the Avalanche to the Blue Jackets for two draft picks and Gavin Brindley, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wood spent much of the season battling injuries, and he only played in 37 games, producing just eight points in those contests last season. The 29-year-old then spent most of the postseason as a healthy scratch, appearing in just one of Colorado's seven postseason games. The Avalanche, cap-strapped before this trade, clear a $2.5 million cap hit for the next four seasons from the books while Wood will likely slide right into a bottom-six role with the Blue Jackets.