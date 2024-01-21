Wood logged two assists and one shot on net over 17:34 of ice time in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Wood, who had the primary assists on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Logan O'Connor, is scorching since returning from the flu. He has points (two goals, three assists) in three straight games as part of a reconfigured second line. The unit of Wood, Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor accounted for six goals in those three games and have have filled an offensive void due to Valeri Nichushkin's personal leave from the team. Artturi Lehkonen (neck), who slotted in at wing on the second line prior to his injury, appears to be in line for a return Wednesday against the Capitals, but it's doubtful head coach Jared Bednar would break up the current iteration of the second line.