Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Back in tow

Yakupov (illness) will rejoin the action for Saturday's home game against the Lightning, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

This is an ideal spot for Yakupov to return, as the Avalanche need their best offensive weapons to try and knock down a virtually impenetrably wall that Tampa Bay has built around the cage this season (tied with San Jose for the second-fewest goals allowed at 2.39 through 31 games). Yak's converted seven goals on 42 scoring chances for a robust 16.7 shooting percentage, plus he gets power-play ice time, so consider him to be a decent flier in deep pools Saturday.