Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Could play Tuesday
Yakupov (illness) could draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals if Alex Kerfoot (lower body) is unavailable.
Yakupov missed Monday's matchup with Pittsburgh due to an illness, but he's evidently already overcome that ailment ahead of Tuesday evening's contest. The 24-year-old winger has notched seven goals and 10 points in 26 games this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Under the weather•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Point drought reaches six games•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Nets opening goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Quiet following strong start•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Tallies two points•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Lights the lamp twice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...