Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Could play Tuesday

Yakupov (illness) could draw into the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals if Alex Kerfoot (lower body) is unavailable.

Yakupov missed Monday's matchup with Pittsburgh due to an illness, but he's evidently already overcome that ailment ahead of Tuesday evening's contest. The 24-year-old winger has notched seven goals and 10 points in 26 games this campaign.

