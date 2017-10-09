Play

Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Lights the lamp twice

Yakupov scored two third-period goals to seal up Monday's shutout win over Boston.

Yakupov is already two-thirds of the way to last year's goal total after his late flurry. The 2012 No. 1 overall selection has never been able to put things together offensively, but it's worth monitoring if this could be the start of him becoming a solid fantasy option.

