Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Logs just 9:10 in win over Sharks
Yakupov recorded one shot through 9:10 of ice time (2:09 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
It's easy to poke fun at Yakupov because he was the first overall selection from the 2012 draft, and he's definitely failed to live up to expectations to this point of his career. Slotting into a depth role hurts his scoring potential, so while his offensive numbers have been disappointing this year (eight goals and 13 points through 38 games), it's not a great fantasy setup, either. It's probably safe to continue fading Yakupov in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...