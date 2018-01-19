Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Logs just 9:10 in win over Sharks

Yakupov recorded one shot through 9:10 of ice time (2:09 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

It's easy to poke fun at Yakupov because he was the first overall selection from the 2012 draft, and he's definitely failed to live up to expectations to this point of his career. Slotting into a depth role hurts his scoring potential, so while his offensive numbers have been disappointing this year (eight goals and 13 points through 38 games), it's not a great fantasy setup, either. It's probably safe to continue fading Yakupov in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.