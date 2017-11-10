Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Nets opening goal in win
Yakupov deposited his team's first goal in Sweden, scoring in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Friday.
After an October slump, Yakupov has found November more to his liking, scoring in three of four contests, including this latest one as part of the NHL's SAP Global Series event. He remains prone to hot and cold streaks, but for now, Yak's probably worth keeping in your lineup.
