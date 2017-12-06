Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Point drought reaches six games

Yakupov has failed to register a point in six games and is averaging just 10:26 of ice time (1:56 with the man advantage) during the slump.

The 2012 first overall selection has the necessary offensive skills to score at the highest level, but for whatever reason, he can't mark the scoresheet frequently enough to provide serviceable fantasy results. Yakupov's ice time is down, and now with his third organization, time is running out for the 24-year-old Russian. It's probably best to continue to steer clear in most virtual settings.