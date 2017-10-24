Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Quiet following strong start

Yakupov hasn't recorded a point through the past four games.

After recording three goals and two helpers over the first four games of the season, Yakupov has cooled down significantly. He logged just 8:11 of ice time and was benched last time out against St. Louis. However, Yakupov projects to return to a scoring role on a line with Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog against Dallas on Tuesday. He's likely to have plenty more offensive peaks and valleys over the coming weeks.