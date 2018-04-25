Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Rides pine in playoffs
Yakupov watched all six games of the Avs' first-round series against the Predators.
On his third club in as many seasons, Yakupov failed to impress, as he served as a healthy scratch in 24 of the final 32 contests of the year. When he was in the lineup, the winger garnered a meager 16 points and 94 shots. Selected first overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, the Russian would certainly be in the conversation for biggest bust in NHL history. A restricted free agent this offseason, the 24-year-old could find himself without an offer from Colorado and looking for team No. 4.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Watches fourth straight game•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Logs just 9:10 in win over Sharks•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Back in tow•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Inactive on Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Ruled out Tuesday after all•
-
Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Could play Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...