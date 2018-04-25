Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Rides pine in playoffs

Yakupov watched all six games of the Avs' first-round series against the Predators.

On his third club in as many seasons, Yakupov failed to impress, as he served as a healthy scratch in 24 of the final 32 contests of the year. When he was in the lineup, the winger garnered a meager 16 points and 94 shots. Selected first overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, the Russian would certainly be in the conversation for biggest bust in NHL history. A restricted free agent this offseason, the 24-year-old could find himself without an offer from Colorado and looking for team No. 4.