Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Ruled out Tuesday after all

Yakupov (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

A previous report indicated that Yakupov would suit up if Alex Kerfoot (lower body) couldn't play. However, even though the rookie indeed will miss his first NHL game, Yak's illness is still bothering him to the point that he won't suit up, either. This likely will force the Avalanche to rely on defenseman Anton Lindholm to round out the fourth line with Sven Andrighetto and Colin Wilson.