Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Tallies two points
Yakupov lit the lamp and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
The first overall pick in 2012 has never lived up to that, and by this point he's essentially been given up on. However, he's still only 23, and he has five points through four games this year. It's too early to get excited, but what is encouraging is that Yakupov has averaged more than three minutes a game on the power play with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...