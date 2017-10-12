Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Tallies two points

Yakupov lit the lamp and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

The first overall pick in 2012 has never lived up to that, and by this point he's essentially been given up on. However, he's still only 23, and he has five points through four games this year. It's too early to get excited, but what is encouraging is that Yakupov has averaged more than three minutes a game on the power play with the Avalanche.