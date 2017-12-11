Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Under the weather
Yakupov will miss Monday's road tilt against the Penguins due to an illness, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The first-overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Yakupov missed each of the last two contests as a healthy scratch and has gone six games without recording a point. Colorado will continue to utilize a combination of 11 forwards and seven defensemen in their lineup with Yakupov out, and the 23-year-old Russian's next opportunity to play is Tuesday in Washington.
