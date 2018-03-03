Avalanche's Nail Yakupov: Watches fourth straight game

Yakupov was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.

Considering the 24-year-old winger can't crack the lineup consistently or land a prominent role when dressing, there aren't many fantasy settings where Yakupov warrants a roster spot. He might receive another fresh start next fall, but it also wouldn't be a shock if his NHL career is over after this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories