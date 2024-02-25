MacKinnon picked three apples Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Toronto.

The points extended his season-opening home point streak to 28 games, which is tied for the sixth-longest at any point of the season in NHL history. MacKinnon has 62 assists this year. It is the second time he's had at least 60 in his career (2022-23), which puts him third on the team's record list. Only Peter Forsberg (five times) and Joe Sakic (three times) have accomplished that feat more in team history.