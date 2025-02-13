MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

The goal came in the first minute of play on a blind, backhand spin-a-rama pass from fellow Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia superstar, Sidney Crosby. Sid and Nate spend their summers together training, so all those reps mean the two click without even looking for each other on the ice. MacKinnon was also a bull in overtime, powering in multiple times and pounding Filip Gustavsson with big shots into his body. That kind of play wears down the opposition. MacKinnon is playing a regular shift with Crosby and Mitch Marner, so this tourney is going to be electric with that level of talent.