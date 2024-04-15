MacKinnon had an assist during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
With 51 goals and 138 points in 81 games, MacKinnon is undoubtedly a Hart Trophy candidate. He hasn't slowed down as the playoffs approach. MacKinnon has six goals and 15 points in the last eight games.
