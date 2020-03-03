Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds assist in win

MacKinnon notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

MacKinnon has had a bit of a dry spell, with just four assists and 33 shots in his last seven outings. The 24-year-old center has 86 points (33 scores, 53 helpers), 303 shots and a plus-11 rating in 65 games this year. His current seven-game goal drought is his worst of the season.