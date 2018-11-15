Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds to point total
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Bruins on Wednesday.
It's been an incredible start for MacKinnon, who now has 12 goals and 26 points in 18 games. The NHL season is still young, but should he stay healthy, MacKinnon is on pace for 50 goals and more than 115 points. Owners should probably expect MacKinnon to regress slightly and finish with about 40 goals and 100 points, but even those totals would be new career highs. Of course, health is always a concern with MacKinnon and is probably his biggest roadblock to those numbers. He has played more than 75 games just twice in five previous NHL seasons.
