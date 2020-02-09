Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Among NHL's best

MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The snipe came on a one-timer from above the left circle on a beauty cross-ice feed from Gabriel Landeskog. MacKinnon is on a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists). He's in a three-way tie for fourth in goal scoring with 31 and fourth in overall scoring with 75 points.