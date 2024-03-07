MacKinnon tallied a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

MacKinnon recorded two points in the opening frame, picking up an assist on Cale Makar's tally and notching a goal on the power play, before adding two more helpers in the second. MacKinnon now has goals in five straight games and points in his last 11 contests -- he's totaled eight goals and 24 points in that span. He extended his league-leading point total to 109 (40 goals, 69 assists) through 63 games, two shy of his career high set last season.