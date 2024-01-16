MacKinnon logged an assist, seven shots on net and one blocked shot over 28:56 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

MacKinnon picked up the secondary helper on Cale Makar's second-period marker. It was the eighth consecutive game with a point for MacKinnon, who has four goals and 10 assists during the streak. That run followed a 19-game point streak that was halted Dec. 29. MacKinnon, along with linemates Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin, logged heavy minutes Monday and will need to bounce back quickly for the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday in Ottawa.