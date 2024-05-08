MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 overtime win over the Stars.

MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin's power-play goal in the second period before scoring the tying goal 39 seconds into the third, snapping a loose puck past Jake Oettinger. MacKinnon has at least one point in all six postseason contests so far, and he's recorded two points in four straight games. He's up to three goals and 11 points so far in the playoffs.