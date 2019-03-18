Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another multi-point effort
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
It's his fourth multi-point performance in the last six games, and MacKinnon now has 37 goals and 91 points on the season -- his second straight campaign with 90-plus. With Colorado trying desperately to leapfrog Arizona and Minnesota for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, expect the team's 23-year-old superstar to stay hot over the final weeks.
