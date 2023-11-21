MacKinnon recorded two assists, one on the power play, and a team-high seven shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Predators. He added two blocked shots and three hits over 23:56 of ice time.

MacKinnon had the primary assist on Devon Toews' goal, which tied the game at two, then supplied the secondary helper five minutes later on Valeri Nichushkin's power-play tally. The two-point night was MacKinnon's fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games (two goals, 11 assists) and eighth of the season. Colorado's top-line center has six goals, 16 assists (seven on the power play) and 81 shots through 17 games.